Climate group plans Vermont’s legislative agenda for 2020

A nonpartisan caucus focusing on climate solutions has briefed Vermont residents on their legislative priorities for 2020.

Members of the state Legislature’s Climate Solutions Caucus spoke to the public about their plans for next year at the Federated Church of East Arlington.

Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, the co-chair of the caucus, was among the lawmakers representing local districts who came together to draft for the upcoming legislative session.

The Bennington Banner reports the caucus’ goal is to uphold the Global Warming Solutions Act that is modeled after similar laws passed in New York and other states that would turn goals for greenhouse gas emissions into requirements.

State data shows emissions in Vermont were about 16% above 1990 levels in 2015.

The caucus has 83 members in the Vermont House and Senate.