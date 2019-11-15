Abrams’ group aims to reach Georgia voters who may be purged

Former Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams, center, departs from an event at the National Press Club, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Washington. AP Photo

Stacey Abrams’ voting rights organization is aiming to reach Georgia voters who could be purged from the state’s election rolls as soon as next month.

Fair Fight Action is mobilizing hundreds of volunteers coming out of Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta to make calls to potentially affected voters. The group is hosting a phone bank at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday. Presidential candidates participating in the debate have also been invited to attend.

Georgia’s secretary of state recently announced that the office will purge 312,000 people from the rolls, including about 120,000 who could be kicked off for not voting in recent elections. Fair Fight Action is suing the secretary of state, arguing in part that a “use it or lose it” stance is unconstitutional.

The group has obtained a vast majority of phone numbers from the potential purge list and will make calls between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Planned Parenthood, the Georgia NAACP and Pro-Georgia NARAL are also expected to participate, and virtual phone bankers are welcome for those looking to help outside Atlanta.

Georgia voters are expected to receive a notice in the mail notifying them that they have 30 days to respond before being purged.

Abrams, who narrowly lost her historic bid to become Georgia’s first black governor, is seen as a rising star in national Democratic politics and has been discussed as a possible vice presidential pick in 2020. She declined to enter the primary field earlier this year as either a candidate for president or the U.S. Senate.