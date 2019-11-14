National Politics
Nevada college names student union after late lawmaker
The College of Southern Nevada has named the student union at its North Las Vegas campus after former state Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson.
CSN President Federico Zaragoza hosted a Thursday ceremony to christen a building plaque honoring Thompson, who died in May at age 51 during the legislative session in Carson City.
Thompson was a Democrat who represented North Las Vegas in the Assembly for more than five years and was chairman of the Education Committee.
Before that, he spent nearly 20 years as a volunteer court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected foster children.
Zaragoza calls Thompson a one-in-a-million champion, mentor, advocate and friend of the College of Southern Nevada family.
CSN also has Henderson and Las Vegas locations.
Each campus opened a new student union this year.
