North Dakota ethics panel rejects 2nd complaint

North Dakota’s new Ethics Commission has rejected its second complaint.

The five-member board voted unanimously Thursday to “disregard” the complaint, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Last month the board declined to accept its first complaint, also citing jurisdiction. Chairman Ron Goodman has declined to provide the complaints to The Bismarck Tribune. Complaints are confidential by state law unless the accused consents to disclosure.

The panel oversees the conduct of legislators, state officials, political candidates and lobbyists. Voters approved establishing the commission last year after the Republican-led Legislature rebuffed repeated attempts for such a panel in the past.

The commission still lacks office space, staff and a website.