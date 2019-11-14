Huntsman announces bid to return to Utah governor’s office

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. on Thursday announced his 2020 candidacy for the Republican nomination for the office that he held from 2005 to 2009 before leaving to serve as a U.S. ambassador.

Huntsman announced his candidacy in a statement before a scheduled kickoff swing Thursday and Friday to Cedar City and St. George in southern Utah.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Gary Herbert is not running for re-election and Huntsman has said he was considering a run for governor.

Huntsman served as U.S. ambassador to China in the Obama administration and as U.S. ambassador to Russia in the Trump administration.

Other Republicans in the 2020 race include Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah County businessman Jeff Burningham, and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton.