Oro Valley police: 2 killed in 3-vehicle crash

Oro Valley police say two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in the Tucson suburb.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the two people killed were in a vehicle preparing to make a turn when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle that was rear-ended was pushed into the path of the third vehicle.

Police say the crash occurred near a high school but that it didn’t involve any students and that there’s no indication of impairment being a factor in the crash.

No identities were released.