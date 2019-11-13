National Politics

Upstate NY legislation allows annoyance to lead to arrest

The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y.

People who annoy an officer in one upstate New York county could find themselves facing jail time under a proposal recently approved by a county legislature.

The proposal says a person who annoys, alarms or threatens the personal safety of an officer could be punished by up to a year behind bars and up to a $5,000 fine.

Jamie Anthony, chief of staff to the Monroe County Legislature majority office, says the county lawmakers passed the proposal on Tuesday in a 17-10 vote. She says the county executive will now hold a public hearing on the legislation before deciding whether to approve it.

Opponents call the measure unconstitutional.

Iman Abid with the New York Civil Liberties Union says it will have a chilling effect on complaints against police.

