Alaska militia leader seeks retrial after sentence reduction

An Alaska militia leader imprisoned for a plot to kill government officials is seeking a retrial for one of eight charges following a reduction of his sentence.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Schaeffer Cox's attorney has filed a motion seeking a retrial for a charge of conspiracy to murder federal officials.

Cox was a leader of the Alaska Peacemakers Militia, which prosecutors say planned to kidnap or kill government officials.

A Washington state judge took 10 years off Cox's sentence of nearly 26 years as a result of a 2017 appeals court decision to overturn his conviction for solicitation to commit murder.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Cox's attorney says the justification for dismissing the solicitation count leaves the conspiracy count in question because prosecutors used the same arguments to achieve both convictions.