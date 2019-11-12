Republican gubernatorial debate in Helena postponed

The Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee has decided to postpone a gubernatorial candidate debate in Helena later this month until all three candidates can attend.

The committee announced Monday it would hold a debate at Carroll College on Nov. 26, but that only Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski would be there.

Chair Lynn Hamm said Monday they couldn't come up with a date that would work for U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. Gianforte's campaign said only one date was offered and organizers were aware he could not attend during Thanksgiving week.

On Monday night, central committee members voted against sponsoring the debate.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports Fox and Olszewski still plan to hold a forum on Nov. 26.