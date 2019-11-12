North Carolina schools chief running for lieutenant governor

North Carolina's state schools superintendent has decided he'll run for lieutenant governor next year, instead of seeking re-election.

Republican Mark Johnson announced on Tuesday he wants a different office than superintendent of public instruction, which he won in 2016.

Johnson had hinted that he was considering an executive branch position. Now he'll join a crowded March GOP primary field with at least six other announced candidates.

Power to the superintendent's position actually increased during Johnson's term after a 2016 law shifted responsibilities away from the state education board. And Johnson has certainly raised the profile of the superintendent's post.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But Johnson said in a release that he's received pushback from establishment Republicans and Democrats and bureaucrats. He says citizens deserve someone committed to more accountable, efficient and transparent state government.