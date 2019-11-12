South Carolina trooper who used weapon during chase fired

A South Carolina trooper who fired his service weapon during a chase no longer works for the state highway patrol.

WCSC-TV reports J.W. Ward was fired Friday. He had been suspended without pay during an internal investigation into an Oct. 1 chase from Beaufort County to Colleton County.

Highway patrol spokesman Roger Hughes says Ward saw 32-year-old Robert Lamont Wilson disregard a traffic signal. Ward attempted to make a traffic stop but Wilson kept going. Wilson lost control during the chase and his car stopped. Ward approached the vehicle and fired his weapon. Wilson took off again but was later caught.

Hughes says Ward was fired for "improper conduct unbecoming of a state employee." He says the investigation found Wilson didn't pose an immediate threat to Ward's safety.