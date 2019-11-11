Off-duty officer fatally shoots man in Vallejo

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Vallejo by an off-duty police officer.

The Vallejo Police Department said Monday officers were called Sunday to an area of apartment buildings and a gas station where they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified man later died at the scene.

It says the alleged shooter, an off-duty Richmond police officer, remained at the scene.

Vallejo police gave no other information about the shooting and referred questions about the off-duty officer to the Richmond Police Department.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker confirmed an officer was involved in the fatal shooting and is on administrative leave pending the investigation.