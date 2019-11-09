Hassan honors 105-year-old veteran

A World War II veteran who will turn 105 on Veterans Day is being honored by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Hassan will join Martin Roy, of Manchester, on Saturday at the VA Medical Center to present him with the official Congressional Record she issued to commemorate his birthday.

Roy, who was born on Nov. 11, 1914, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943. In 1945, he was aboard the USS Franklin when Japanese pilots dropped two bombs on the ship.

Roy later married and raised a family in Suncook, where he worked in a textile mill. He also owned convenience stores in Suncook and Lowell, Massachusetts.