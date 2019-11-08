More than 800 replacement ballots got to voters late

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold wants to change the state's elections process after discovering that 828 replacement ballots weren't delivered to voters in Denver and Arapahoe County until Election Day.

The Colorado Sun reports it's unclear how many of those voters opted to cast their votes in person or filled out their ballots in time and turn them in. It's also unclear how the issue might have influenced the Aurora mayoral race, in which the top two candidates are separated by fewer than 250 votes.

Griswold has called for legislative or regulatory changes to the system after Friday's discovery.

The ballots were delivered to the U.S. Postal Service on Nov. 1 but didn't get to voters until days later. Voters can request a replacement ballot if they lose or damage the original.