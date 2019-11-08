Young police officer has law enforcement in her blood

Ashley Sapp often witnessed the camaraderie her father had with his fellow police officers and it was something she always loved to see.

The 20-year-old Burlington Township native was recently hired by the Mount Holly Police Department as a special law enforcement officer (SLEO) Class I, joining a small list of African American female officers who have worked for the department over the years.

She said her dad's career path was a factor in her decision to pursue law enforcement right now.

"I would see him and his platoon and how they interact with each other and how they always had each other's backs," said Sapp, a 2017 graduate of Burlington Township High School. "I had a plethora of jobs. I worked in retail, I worked in childcare and I felt like they're all customer service jobs but law enforcement I feel is the top tier of customer service.

"You're a civil servant. I like how you can kind of be in independent work, not super close constant surveillance by your admin. But I definitely do like that tight-knit bond that a squad would have."

On a recent morning she had traffic duty in downtown Mount Holly and other administrative duties later in the day.

In order to get the position, Sapp went through a series of interviews and attended a police academy in Camden County.

"I also do (police) dispatch in Mercer County just because I want to get the understanding of law enforcement from different aspects, so I want to try communications and I want to try the actual enforcing of it; I love them both," she said. "They're two different animals. I like being a Class I because I feel like it's more hands on with the community.

"I can actually be out in the field and getting a better idea of what I would be getting into long-term if I were to continue with law enforcement. So far, it's been nothing but a good experience. Mount Holly's very welcoming. Every day I feel like I see new people and they're all getting to know me better."

Sapp attends Rowan College at Burlington County where she already has an associate degree in criminal justice and is working toward a bachelor's in psychology.

She said she's starting with her law enforcement career early so she can get the time management aspect down once she is full-time one day. She's on the dean's list at RCBC and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Her position in Mount Holly is part-time and entails such things as routine traffic detail and crowd control, among other duties.

"We don't have lethal force," she said. "We do have batons, we'll be training to get mace, and have handcuffs.

"It's more so crowd control, a lot of community policing. If there were to be major events, we would probably help with the control of traffic. We do courts sometimes.

Mount Holly Police Department detective sergeant Clifford Spencer said in a statement on behalf of the department that "we are proud to welcome Officer Sapp to our force. Officer Sapp is eager to serve the greater Mount Holly Township community, and we are confident that she will be a great addition to our department."

Her father Michael Sapp recently retired as a sergeant with the East Windsor Police Department after 31 years in law enforcement.

"My mom (Marci) is a little more nervous about it," said Sapp, who has a twin sister and an older brother and sister. "My dad is obviously super-encouraging, because he's a sergeant. He just retired. My cousins and other relatives, they're encouraging. It's more so my mom I had to get on board."

She believes she would like to have a future in law enforcement but isn't clear if it will be as a police officer or in some other area.

"I absolutely would try to go to the prosecutor's office, maybe Mercer County," Sapp said. "But even if I were to work in municipal enforcement, I would enjoy that too. I'm pretty new. But the thing I like the most is the interaction with community. I feel like you're going to deal with people on their worst days so the last thing they want is added stress so I feel like the least I can do is make sure that everyone is thanking me at the end of their interaction, making sure that everyone's comfortable.

"It doesn't bother that I'm one of the first, but I definitely would like to see a little more diversity. I think they're getting there. It's pretty good. There's a lot of women here already. You do want to see yourself in other places, 'she can do it, I can do it'. Not only African American women, but women in general. You do want to see them thrive in environments like that in fields like that."

