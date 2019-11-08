Early blows for state of Alaska in prominent cases

The state has suffered recent blows in lawsuits driven by opinions issued by Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson.

A judge in Juneau sided with lawmakers in an education funding dispute and a judge in Anchorage found the state erred in not certifying the application of a ballot proposal on elections. The state signaled plans to appeal both rulings.

Another judge granted a public employee union's request to block enforcement of a plan calling for changes in the collection of dues while that case is heard.

Asked about the high-profile cases dealing with education and unions, Department of Law spokeswoman Maria Bahr says Clarkson notes that the Superior Court won't be the final word in these matters.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat, called Clarkson an activist attorney general.