Former lawmaker’s treasurer pleads guilty to wire fraud

The treasurer and daughter of a former Maryland lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge.

The Maryland U.S. attorney's office announced Friday that Anitra Edmond has admitted to converting more than $35,000 in campaign funds for her personal use from November of 2012 through June of 2018.

In a plea agreement, Edmond says she used the money for fast food, hair styling, personal phone bills and rent for a separate business.

Edmond faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for February.

Former Del. Tawanna Gaines, a Prince George's County Democrat, pleaded guilty last month to a federal wire fraud charge. She admitted to converting more than $22,000 in campaign money for her personal use.

Sentencing for Gaines is scheduled for January.