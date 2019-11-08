Nevada murder convict released after 47 years in prison

A 67-year-old man who became one of the longest serving inmates in Nevada history after he murdered a woman at a Lake Tahoe casino in 1971 has been released from prison.

Michael Anselmo of Las Vegas was imprisoned for 47 years. His release comes more than a decade after a Supreme Court justice who originally prosecuted him recommended he be paroled.

Anselmo originally was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 1972 in the killing of a 22-year-old co-worker at the Cal Neva Lodge at Crystal Bay.

His sentence was commuted to allow for parole in 2005 at the urging of Justice Bob Rose, who prosecuted Anselmo as the Washoe County district attorney. He was granted parole for the murder in 2018 but remained in prison then to complete his sentence for a 1976 escape attempt.