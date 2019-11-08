Yang’s “Freedom Dividend” matches New Hampshire filing fee

Democratic presidential candidate former technology executive Andrew Yang speaks to the media as he filed to have his name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Concord, N.H. At left is New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner. AP Photo

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang found a certain symbolism in the sign-up fee to get on the ballot for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Yang became the latest candidate Friday to sign paperwork at the secretary of state's office and pay the $1,000 fee. The amount matches his signature issue — establishing a monthly "Freedom Dividend" for all Americans.

Yang called his campaign "electric" and said he will "blow through expectations" in Iowa and New Hampshire. He said the crowd of supporters who greeted him Friday was proof that democracy still works, and that at a time when government has become a tangle of pipes clogged with lobbyist money, New Hampshire voters will "flush the pipes clean."