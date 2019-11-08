Wisconsin gridlock between Democratic governor, lawmakers

Bishop Mark Freeman, Racine, center, joins with Democratic Senators shortly after the time the Senate was scheduled to gavel in a special session Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature were expected to dodge the Democratic governor’s call to pass a pair of gun control bills during a special session Thursday, even as advocates planned to increase the pressure on them by holding a rally and flooding the galleries. Steve Apps

A tumultuous week that put on full display the partisan agendas of Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican Legislature also revealed the limitations both face under divided government that more and more is resulting in gridlock.

Republicans started and ended an Evers-called special session on guns within seconds, taking no action. Republicans fired an Evers Cabinet secretary as a scowling Evers watched from the floor of the Senate. And Democrats rebuffed three attempts to reverse Evers vetoes, the first override votes in nearly a decade.

Former Republican state Sen. Dale Schultz says he is disappointed with the partisan fighting and gridlock because "I know we're better than this."

And former Democratic lawmaker Tim Cullen says the gridlock is "bad for Wisconsin." He says there "are no outer boundaries beyond which partisanship doesn't go any more."