Montana sheriff guilty of 1 charge, state wants felony trial

A Montana jury has found a former sheriff guilty of misconduct but was unable to reach a verdict on perjury and evidence tampering charges.

The Montana Standard reports the state wants a new trial for Roger Thompson after the jury returned a single misdemeanor conviction but remained hung on the two felony counts Thursday.

The former Madison County sheriff was found guilty of official misconduct for canceling a warrant without authority.

He also faced charges of perjury and tampering with evidence in connection with a 2017 drug purchase.

Prosecutors say Thompson cancelled the warrant, threw away drug evidence and lied in a search warrant application to protect a confidential informant.

The misconduct charge carries a sentence of up to six months in jail or a maximum $500 fine.