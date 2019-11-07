Senator ends effort to name stretch of Route 66 after Trump

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019 file photo, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell watches as Mayor G.T. Bynum and District 2 Councilor Jeannie Cue celebrate after cutting a ribbon during the opening of the Route 66 Village Station in Tulsa. Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm said Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 that he is done trying to rename a portion of the iconic Route 66 highway in northeastern Oklahoma after President Donald Trump. Ian Maule

A Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma has abandoned his effort to rename a stretch of Route 66 after President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Nathan Dahm told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that he's done trying to rename the 4-mile (6.44-kilometer) stretch of the iconic highway in northeastern Oklahoma after Trump.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Association and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell both swiftly rejected naming sections of Route 66 after Trump or any other political figure.

Pinnell, who oversees Oklahoma's marketing and branding, and others have been working to establish the route of the former U.S. 66 for tourism. Pinnell says a "uniform branding" will soon be rolled out.

State Rep. Ben Loring, who represents the district where the proposed stretch of highway is located, says it could have adversely impacted tourism.