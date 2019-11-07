Former deputy pleads guilty to sexual assault of teenager

A former law enforcement officer in Mississippi has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Jason Pittman of Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges of sexual battery.

Attorney General Jim Hood says in a news release Thursday that Hinds County Circuit Judge Tomie Green also sentenced 26-year-old Pittman on Tuesday. She gave him a 15-year prison sentence, with five years to serve and 10 suspended.

Pittman is a former Hinds County deputy sheriff. He was arrested in November 2018. At the time of the crimes, Pittman worked as a music minister at a church in Terry, where he met the victim.

The news release did not list the name of Pittman's attorney.