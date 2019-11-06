Republican wins, joins spouse as California lawmaker

Republican Megan Dahle, standing, checks results with campaign volunteers Josh Cook, left, and Tenessa Audette, right, at her election night party in Redding, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dahle faced Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt for an Assembly seat in District 1. Michael Chapman

A Northern California Republican is set to join her husband in the state Legislature, with her Democratic special election opponent conceding but promising a rematch next year.

Megan Dahle had 58% of Tuesday's special election vote to 42% for Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt.

Dahle is set to succeed her husband, Brian, a Republican who represented Assembly District 1 until he won a special state Senate election in June.

Close the Gap California says she'll give California's 120-member Legislature a new state record of 38 women.

Dahle and her husband have a wheat farm and a related seed grain transport business in Bieber, 250 miles northeast of Sacramento. The sprawling Assembly district covers nine counties from suburban Sacramento to the state's northeastern corner and covering all or parts of nine counties.