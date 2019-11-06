City withholds speed camera payments over contract dispute

A Rhode Island city is withholding payments from a speed camera operator amid a contract dispute.

WPRI-TV reports the Providence city treasurer is withholding more than $200,000 from Conduent State and Local Solutions after learning the city renegotiated the contract last year without approval from the City Council or the Board of Contract and Supply.

As part of the amended contract, the city agreed to increase the amount paid per speed ticket from $7.40 to $7.90.

City officials say the amendment addresses Conduent's loss of revenue after state law limited speed camera hours and fines in school zones. They say the change wasn't substantive enough to require council approval.

Some councilmembers said at a finance committee meeting Tuesday that Providence is overpaying for the speed cameras.