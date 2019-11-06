Fort Worth cop who shot woman dead had 2004 assault charge

A Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a woman in her home last month was charged with simple assault while a college student in 2004.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Aaron Dean discussed the misdemeanor charge during a 2017 police department job interview.

The 35-year-old officer resigned in October. He's facing a murder charge for shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home.

In a recording the paper obtained of Dean's interview, he says a woman reported him to police after he "stroked" her breast in a University of Texas at Arlington library.

Dean told the interviewing officers it was inappropriate, that he pleaded no-contest and paid a fine.

The charge wouldn't prevent Dean from becoming an officer under Fort Worth's civil service regulations.