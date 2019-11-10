Plans to raise often-flooded Iowa freeway leave some worried

After high water caused closures on Interstate 29 for more than 100 days this year, the Iowa Department of Transportation is raising sections of the roadway to make it less vulnerable to the increasingly flood-prone Missouri River.

But officials and homeowners in the area are concerned that reducing the risk to the interstate will make fixing levees that protect land surrounding the roadway less of a priority — keeping people out of their homes and prolonging the period that local roads, highways and thousands of acres of farmland remain underwater.

Instead, these frustrated Iowans would rather see quicker fixes to damaged levees and better control of the river, according to The Des Moines Register . Flood-forced releases from the Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri in Yankton, S.D., have repeatedly inundated low-lying sections to the south, including along the lengthy stretch of the river that the forms the Iowa-Nebraska border.

"That's the worst thing they can do for us. As soon as they do that, they won't back off the dams and will continue to flood us," said Darren West, who hasn't moved back into his Honey Creek home since the floodwaters came March 14. "That's the only thing that would help us move back in — because they care about that damn interstate."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Portions of the interstate closed four times this year due to flooding. Near West's home north of Council Bluffs, I-29 was closed for 102 days.

The state estimates it has spent $28 million on overtime, equipment and emergency repairs to I-29 since mid-March. Pottawattamie County, home to Council Bluffs, has spent $2 million over its annual roads budget and still has about 30 miles of local roadways underwater.

While the interstate and other roadways remain vulnerable to the still-breached levees, the DOT believes raising the highway's pavement will keep I-29 open longer, preventing additional detours of the 45,000 cars and trucks that travel it each day.

"It will buy us some more time on I-29," said Scott Suhr, district transportation planner.

Historic flooding inundated western Iowa in mid-March after rapid snowmelt mixed with heavy rainfall upstream. Every levee from Council Bluffs to the Missouri border breached.

Floodwaters quickly inundated homes and businesses, covered farmland and spilled over portions of I-29 north and south of Council Bluffs and Interstate 680 near Crescent, as well as Highways 2 and 333 in southwest Iowa.

All but Highway 333 in Fremont County, which remains closed, were back open again by Memorial Day, but closed for a second time just days later. A third and fourth round of flooding closed I-29 in Pottawattamie County this fall.

Water still surrounds the roadway.

"We are now seven months into this and there's still 16,000 acres under the same 10 feet of water. There's no improvement," said Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs. "And that's simply not acceptable."

This was the second time in a decade that flooding had rendered I-29 impassable for a prolonged period. In 2011, the Missouri River was above flood stage for 82 days. It caused closures of the north-south interstate from June 9 to Sept. 23 and resulted in $48 million in construction costs.

The federal government authorized the levee system in 1944 after a series of devastating floods in the decades prior. It also wanted to channel the Missouri River for navigation and supply more water for irrigation.

Both the levees and channelization resulted in a narrower river, with fewer places for the water to spread when it rose.

"What sort of happened is it transformed that lower river, which was a very wide, shallow, meandering, windy river, to a very narrow channel," said Eileen Shader, director of river restoration for American Rivers, a national advocacy organization working to protect rivers and conserve clean water. "And they essentially created land on the banks of the river."

Roads like I-29 and others were built in the broad river bottomlands because officials thought they had brought flooding under control. So I-29, constructed between 1958 and 1972, was built where the river once flowed — and sometimes still does.

Now, when intense floods occur, the river "tries to go back to its old route," Suhr said.

"We're at a point where we're trying to adapt to the new reality of more increased and frequent flooding," Shader added.

But Jacobsen and others blame the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for mismanaging the river since 2004, when it changed its protection priorities to include recreation and endangered species. The change is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by 400 Missouri River farmers, landowners and businesses.

He points to that as being the main reason water now reaches the interstate, which has only been closed by severe flooding in 2011 and 2019 in recent memory.

"Right now, we're at the mercy of Gavin's Point Dam, weather or no weather," Jacobsen said. "This is a very recent phenomenon for the people of Crescent, Loveland and Honey Creek. And it's simply an injustice to them."

So far, the DOT has allocated $37.4 million on changes to Interstate 29 to help with flood resiliency.

The state has awarded a $3.2 million bid to add:

— 14 inches of asphalt to northbound I-29 from Honey Creek to Loveland, a one-mile stretch.

— Two feet of asphalt to a 1,000-foot stretch in both directions near Blackbird Marsh, a wetland in Council Bluffs.

— Two inches of asphalt to a 900-foot stretch of southbound I-29 north of Crescent.

Work is underway on a $34.2 million overflow bridge on Highway 2 near Nebraska City. The 1,100-foot-long bridge will carry the road over the floodplain. It will extend eastward into Iowa from where the highway crosses the Missouri River near Nebraska City.

"There's a spot along the Missouri River in this area where water gets so high it overtops the road instead of flowing down the river," Suhr said. "(With the overflow bridge), water can go underneath the bridge rather than over the roadway."

The DOT also is looking at raising the pavement on Highway 2 in Fremont County, though it hasn't yet met with property owners. It put about a foot of coarse aggregate on the road after the first round of flooding, but that all washed away when the water rose again in July, Suhr said.

Tim Wichman, chair of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, said raising the interstate may help travelers, but it won't help the hundreds of people who have yet to move back home, or clear the 16,000 acres of farmland that are still underwater.

He'd rather see the state help repair the 11 levee breaches protecting the interstate and the Missouri River bottom — all of which were compromised this year. Repairs to the private levees' breaches are not the responsibility of the Corps.

"I just don't think that raising the interstate and keeping the water from coming over is our answer," Wichman said. "Our answer is to manage the river and repair our levees."

The county estimates some breaches are 1,500 feet long and 20 feet deep, though formal inspections haven't been made to many of them since they're still underwater. Damage estimates are impossible until the water recedes, he said.

The Vanman Levee District in Pottawattamie County applied for $2 million from the state Flood Recovery Fund, a special $15 million pot of emergency money that was made available by the Iowa Legislature this year. But the request to repair two holes and move the levee further away from the river was not approved.

John Benson, chief of staff for Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which oversees the flood fund, said the board chose to "defer" rather than deny the Vanman Levee project. He said the board is hopeful the Iowa Legislature will allocate additional money to the Flood Recovery Fund for the levee and other needs when it convenes in January.

Meanwhile, people in Pottawattamie County are left dealing with high waters, damaged levees and a winter forecast that could keep the water flowing through their saturated fields.

The latest long-term winter forecast from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center predicts that much of the northern United States, including the northern Great Plains, is likely to experience a wetter-than-normal winter. That could mean there will be above-average snowpack in the Missouri River's watershed by spring, ready to thaw and cause even more flooding.

In addition, much of the water covering surrounding farmland could freeze before the water recedes, meaning even more will be released when the thaw comes.

"It's really not a fun situation to be in," Wichman said. "Between our residents who were flooded out of their homes and their fields to our roads taking damage, to overtime of employees, it's been really difficult."

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by The Des Moines Register.