2 counties with new voting machines had balloting problems

Pennsylvania state election officials are gathering information about Election Day glitches in two counties that rolled out new voting machines.

A Department of State spokeswoman said Wednesday that York County didn't have enough scanners in some polling places and there was a ballot printing issue in a handful of precincts.

The agency says there were problems with election returns in Northampton County that arose after the polls closed.

The Morning Call of Allentown says manufacturer Election Systems and Software said Wednesday it's not sure what caused the problem in Northampton.

Slightly more than half of Pennsylvania counties used new machines for the first time on Tuesday.

Nine others deployed new machines in the May primary, and one county began using new machines a year ago.