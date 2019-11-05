The Latest: New Haven mayor loses reelection bid

The Latest on elections in Connecticut (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The mayor of New Haven has lost her bid for reelection while incumbent mayors in Bridgeport and Hartford are declaring victory.

Former New Haven Alderman Justin Elicker on Tuesday defeated Mayor Toni Harp, who was running as a third party candidate after losing the Democratic primary. The New Haven Register reported that Harp conceded defeat.

In Bridgeport the Connecticut Post reported Mayor Joe Ganim had won reelection. In the Democratic primary, Ganim narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore by 270 votes, and Moore and several other candidates were running against Ganim as write-in candidates.

In the capital city the Hartford Courant reported Mayor Luke Bronin, a Democrat, won a six-way race to secure reelection.

2:20 p.m.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says voter turnout across Connecticut is "slow but steady" for municipal elections.

By early afternoon Tuesday, the Democrat had not heard of any problems at the polls. Officials ranging from mayors to zoning board members are being chosen in most cities and towns.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

In New Haven, incumbent Mayor Toni Harp is hoping to win reelection as a third-party candidate after losing the Democratic primary to Justin Elicker.

In Bridgeport, voters are going to the polls after the State Supreme Court gave the go-head. Several residents had sought a new primary, citing absentee ballot irregularities.

Merrill says a candidate's committee has asked her office to monitor things in Bridgeport if poll workers must secure a larger-than-expected number of write-in ballots.