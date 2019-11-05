National Politics
Judge denies New Mexico GOP’s request to halt absentee votes
A state district judge has denied an emergency injunction filed by New Mexico Republicans to halt the counting of absentee ballots in a southern county.
Third Judicial District Judge James Martin ruled Tuesday that the state Republican Party and Las Cruces mayoral candidate Mike Tellez failed to provide evidence the Doña Ana County Clerk was causing harm by the way it was tallying absentee ballots.
GOP officials claimed the state Secretary of State and the Doña Ana County Clerk were ignoring a 2019 law over for absentee voting requirements.
Secretary of State spokesman Alex Curtas says it was a "shame" the Republican Party questioned the integrity of the state's elections.
