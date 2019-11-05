New Mexico governor withholds 2020 endorsement

New Mexico's Democratic governor is staying out of the political fray as her party decides on a presidential candidate ahead of the 2020 election.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declined Tuesday to name a favored presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination. She pledged to "robustly" support the party's eventual nominee.

On issues of taxation and health-care finance roiling the presidential primary race, Lujan Grisham says that she supports greater tax parity between the ultra-wealthy and middle class.

The first-year governor and former congresswoman says she is more interested in prescription drug reform to lower consumer costs that a comprehensive health care overhaul. She says single-payer, universal health care is worthy of consideration.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

New Mexico holds its presidential primary on June 2. Hillary Clinton won New Mexico's Democratic primary in 2018.