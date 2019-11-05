Maine governor’s inaugural committee still owes $60K

The fundraising committee for Maine Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration celebration still owes the capital city $60,000.

The Portland Press Herald reports Mills' committee initially owed the city-owned Augusta Civic Center a total bill of nearly $200,000 for the Jan. 2 event.

Earl Kingsbury, the director of the civic center, says the committee has continued to make payments, but still owes about $60,000.

Mills' communication director says the debt will be paid by the end of November.

The committee could face a $5,000 penalty from the Maine Ethics Commission for violating a law that requires the committee's work to be completed by the end of February following an inauguration.

The commission will likely take the matter up again in December. No date has been set for the meeting.