National Politics

New Mexico Supreme Court takes up fatal pursuit cases

The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M.

Attorneys in New Mexico argued before the state's Supreme Court whether defendants could face first-degree felony murder charges after causing fatal crashes while fleeing authorities, court officials said.

Felony murder is a count used when a person is killed during certain felony crimes, the Albuquerque Journal reported . The issue before the court Monday was whether the charge of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer is one of the crimes the state can use as a basis for a felony murder charge.

The state Supreme Court held in 2016 that the fleeing felony must have a purpose independent of the homicide. Prosecutors wrote in court filings that although the statute indicates any felony can be used as a basis for felony murder, the Supreme Court has limited the application of the charge.

District court officials argue avoiding apprehension is a purpose independent of the homicide.

Elexus Groves and a codefendant, Paul Garcia, were charged with murder after stealing a vehicle to flee a police traffic stop and fatally crashing into Shaunna Arredondo-Boling's car, killing her and her 14-year-old daughter, authorities said.

In June 2017, authorities were trying to arrest David Barber on several felony warrants when he left his home in a stolen vehicle, leading officers on a chase resulting in multiple crashes, police said. One of the crashes fatally injured 39-year-old Tito Pacheco.

The cases were placed on hold indefinitely.

It's unclear when the Supreme Court would come to a decision.

The defendants' attorneys argue it is the public endangerment in aggravated fleeing that separates it from its misdemeanor charge, resisting or evading law enforcement.

Aggravated fleeing does not have a felonious purpose independent of endangering the physical health of a victim, said Nicholas Hart, an attorney for Garcia.

  Comments  