Minneapolis man charged with absentee ballot fraud

Hennepin County prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old Minneapolis man with 13 felony counts of voting fraud.

Abdihakim Amin Essa allegedly signed as witness for 13 people casting absentee ballots last year when he was not authorized to do so. A criminal complaint told campaign workers he signed his father's name because he wasn't a U.S. citizen, a requirement to witness absentee ballots.

The charges filed last week say Essa told officials he was working for a campaign. County attorney's spokesman Chuck Laszewski said Essa declined to say which one.

No wrongdoing is alleged on the part of the people attempting to cast the 13 ballots. All 13 were rejected by election officials.

A warrant is out for Essa's arrest. His father told the Star Tribune they had no comment.