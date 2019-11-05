Alabama official pleads guilty to misusing campaign funds

An Alabama county commissioner who pleaded guilty to charges he spent campaign contributions on personal expenses will remain on the commission.

News outlets report state prosecutors initially charged Morgan County District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher with a felony for violating the state ethics law. A Morgan County grand jury indicted Stisher last month, but his charge was reduced to a misdemeanor because he says it wasn't intentional.

Stisher's attorney acknowledged he accepted the donations and deposited the money into his personal account rather than his 2016 campaign account. Records show Stisher took $1,000 each from two donors in 2015. He called the deposits an "oversight."

On Monday he was fined $2,000 and given a year of probation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Al.com reports he said he has qualified to run for reelection in 2020.