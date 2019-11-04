Rep. Pressley in no rush to endorse in Democratic primary

FILE - In this July 15, 2019 file photo, from left, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., respond during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries. All are American citizens. Pressley, the only one of the four who has yet to back any of the Democrats seeking the party's nomination for president in 2020, told the Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 4, that several top party candidates are seeking her endorsement. AP Photo

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says she's being courted by top party candidates for president for her endorsement.

But unlike her fellow members of the "squad" — four Democratic freshmen female representatives of color who have been sharp critics of President Donald Trump — Pressley has yet to announce which candidate she'll back.

Pressley told The Associated Press Monday she's been approached by top Democrats — including the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden — but said she's focused on local elections.

Asked when she'll endorse, Pressley said, "I'll move when I move."

The other squad members — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — are backing Sanders.

Pressley is Massachusetts' first black woman elected to Congress.