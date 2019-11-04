National Politics
Lawyers for suspect in trooper’s death withdraw from case
The lawyers for a Massachusetts man charged with manslaughter in the death of a State Police trooper have withdrawn from the case.
The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports attorneys Peter Ettenberg and Jaclyn Rose Greenhalgh filed a motion Monday in Worcester Superior Court to stop representing David Njuguna (en-juh-GOO'-nuh).
They cite an irretrievable breakdown of the attorney-client relationship. Judge Janet Kenton-Walker approved the request. Lawyer Michael Hussey now represents Njuguna.
Prosecutors say the 33-year-old Webster resident was speeding and high on marijuana on Mar. 16, 2016, when he struck 44-year-old Trooper Thomas Clardy's cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.
Njuguna maintains he lost consciousness because of a "medical event."
Njuguna's trial wrapped up last week after seven days. He's waived a jury trial so Kenton-Walker will decide the case.
