Williamson hints at health plan during primary signup

Author Marianne Williamson says she's close to releasing a detailed health care plan she calls a hybrid of what's being proposed by other Democratic presidential candidates.

Williamson spoke to reporters in New Hampshire on Monday after signing up for the state's first-in-the-nation primary. She says Medicare for All plans proposed by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren don't have everything she wants, while other candidates want the "same old, same old." She says the plan she'll release in a week or two will take a holistic view that creates the "conditions of health," rather than just provides care.

Williamson signed a commemorative poster at the secretary of state's office with her "love will win" motto. But she also told her supporters to "be obnoxious" on her behalf and reclaim their rambunctiousness.