Governors association to hold summer meeting in Maine

The National Governors Association will hold its summer meeting in Maine's largest city next year.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the chair of the National Governors Association, announced the location Monday. Mills, a Democrat, and Hogan, a Republican, say the event will take place in Portland from Aug. 5 to 7 next year.

Maine last hosted the event in 1983, and Mills' office says this year the event will coincide with both the state's bicentennial and the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.

The meeting's a chance for governors to meet with federal officials, private sector representatives and nonprofit leaders to talk policy.

Mills says the event will also be a forum to "continue these important conversations and showcase the unrivaled beauty of our state."