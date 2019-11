Pence makes swing through Virginia before key state election

The crowd welcomes Vice President Mike Pence to the stage during his visit to Kempsville Middle School in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Kristen Zeis

Vice President Mike Pence has made a campaign swing through Virginia to try to shore up support for Republicans as they try to maintain control of the state legislature in Tuesday's election.

Pence was surrounded by Republicans in a middle school gym Saturday. The GOP holds a slim majority in Virginia's General Assembly.

The Washington Post reports a crowd of about 900 people chanted "USA!" and "Trump!"

Pence called Virginia's election and governor's races in Kentucky and Mississippi a referendum on the Trump administration. He said the administration has made the country stronger, safer and more prosperous.

Democrats predicted Pence's appearance will "be a huge help" to them in winning majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate. Voter unhappiness with Trump helped Democrats flip 15 House seats in 2017.