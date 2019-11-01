Biden reaps $5.3M online donation surge amid Trump attacks

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gets a hug from Diane Burch, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, during a town hall meeting, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. AP Photo

Joe Biden raised $5.3 million in October in a surge of small-dollar online contributions that rolled in after President Donald Trump launched unfounded attacks against the former vice president over his son's Ukrainian dealings.

Figures provided to The Associated Press show the swell of online cash was raised from 182,000 donors who made an average donation of about $28. It comes after his internet fundraising operation stumbled over the summer after a strong early start, leading many critics to suggest he lacked grassroots support for his campaign.

Biden's campaign says the surge is a sign his fundraising prospects are improving.