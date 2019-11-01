House majority leader has raised $1M in campaign funds

The latest Rhode Island fundraising report shows Democratic House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi leads the state's politicians with $1 million in campaign cash.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who is believed to be considering a 2022 gubernatorial run, has about $615,000 according to the third quarter disclosure due Thursday to the Rhode Island Board of Elections.

State Treasurer Seth Magaziner leads statewide elected officials with $710,000.

Although term limited, Gov. Gina Raimondo has $680,000. $66,000 of that was raised in the third quarter.

Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey has the Senate's highest balance at $228,000; Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has $227,000.

Former Attorney General Patrick Lynch hasn't been on the ballot since 2006 but has about $270,000 in his campaign account.

Attorney General Peter Neronha and Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee reported $24,000 and $15,000, respectively.