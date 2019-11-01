Speaker’s campaign aide pleads not guilty at his arraignment

A campaign aide to the state House speaker has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and making a prohibited campaign contribution.

The Providence Journal reports Jeff Britt's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Friday in Superior Court in Warwick.

Authorities allege Britt funded a $1,000 contribution made through a third party to defeated Republican primary candidate Shawna Lawton, for a mailer endorsing Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello instead of her party's nominee in 2016.

Britt, of Palm Beach, Florida, was released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He referred reporters' questions to attorney Robert Corrente. Corrente says Britt was used by the Mattiello campaign as a "fall guy."

Mattiello, who exited moments later, told reporters, "I know nothing about it." Mattiello, an attorney, says he was at the courthouse for work.