Power outages, flooding in NY; child hurt by falling tree

More than 241,000 customers were without power in New York and several major roadways were washed out after a night of heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that several hundred people were evacuated around the state because of high waters. The state's emergency management director told reporters that one person was missing in Norway in Herkimer County after traveling in a blocked-off, flooded area.

Police in the Herkimer County village of Dolgeville deployed a boat in fast-running water to rescue six people from a home.

The Buffalo area saw flash flooding after 4 to 5 inches of rain.

The Journal News says a 9-year-old girl suffered fractures when a tree fell on her while she was trick-or-treating Thursday in New Rochelle.