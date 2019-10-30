Initiative calls for extensive voting reforms in Arizona

An advocacy group wants an ambitious set of Arizona elections reforms on the 2020 ballot.

Members of Arizonans for Fair Elections said Wednesday it filed paperwork for an initiative that create an automatic voter registration system that would even permit registering on Election Day.

The group made the announcement outside the statehouse in Phoenix.

Another area the measure would tackle is the influence of special interest groups. It would ban politicians from accepting gifts and limit the sway of campaign contributions.

Other proposed changes include expanding polling hours and keeping in-person early voting sites open up to the day before Election Day.

It would also call on election officials to update voter registration lists.

The measure needs roughly 238,000 signatures by July 2 to qualify for the ballot.