Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to make stop in Newtown

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke is planning to meet with Connecticut gun control advocates at the site of a 2012 school shooting.

O'Rourke is participating in Newtown on Wednesday in a "conversation on gun violence prevention" with members of Newtown Action Alliance, the Junior Newtown Action Alliance and some Newtown community residents.

The event is closed to the public.

During a September debate, O'Rourke called for taking people's AR-15 and AK-47 rifles . His comments came in the wake of several high-profile shootings, including two in his home state. Besides a national buyback program for banned guns, he supports universal background checks and other measures.

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper made a similar visit in May. He has since left the race.