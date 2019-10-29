Ohio governor orders review of parole board policies

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered a review of the state parole system following the alleged involvement of a recently released offender in a crash that killed two 6-year-old-cousins.

Defendant Raymond Walters has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 22 charges including murder in the August crash.

Police say Walters' father was taking him to a hospital for mental health treatment when Walters stabbed him. Walters is accused of then stealing a police car and crashing the cruiser in downtown Dayton, hitting a minivan filled with children.

The two girls were killed and nine others injured. Walters had recently been paroled on a robbery conviction.

An earlier review ordered by DeWine found Walters' supervision followed policy. Now the Republican governor wants to know if current policies are correct.