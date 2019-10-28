Attorney, farmer announces Republican bid for governor

An attorney and farmer says he is running for Vermont governor as a Republican.

Mychamplainvalley.com reports that John Klar, of Brookfield, announced his candidacy on the Statehouse steps in Montpelier on Monday.

The former tax attorney says on his campaign website that for Vermonters to thrive economically, "swollen tax and regulatory burdens must be lifted."

He says "only then can Vermont's blob-like tax burden be reduced, and its income tax receipts increase via economic stimulation."

Klar also says Act 46, Vermont's school district consolidation law, should be repealed.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has not said yet if he will seek re-election next year.

A Democratic candidate, former Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe, has announced that she is in the race.