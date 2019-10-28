State Sen. Solano resigns; Noem seeks input on replacement

South Dakota state Sen. Alan Solano of Rapid City has announced his resignation.

Solano said Monday he will resign his Senate seat effective Nov. 30. The Republican has represented District 32 since 2014.

Solano said he's recognized the difficulties of balancing his legislative responsibilities with his new professional responsibilities. Solano was named CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation last October. He says he needs "to take a step back and focus" on the foundation and his family.

Among his Senate posts, Solano chairs the Education Committee and the Interim Rules Review Committee. He also is a member of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation Committee.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gov. Kristi Noem has asked for public input in filling the Senate vacancy. Nominations must be submitted by Nov. 8.