Louisiana governor says GOP opponent hiding ahead of runoff

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat seeking a second term in office, criticizes his Republican opponent Eddie Rispone's proposal to "freeze" enrollment in the state's Medicaid expansion program, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. AP Photo

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is swiping at Republican opponent Eddie Rispone for missing another candidate forum ahead of the runoff election.

The Deep South's only Democratic governor started his appearance Monday before the Press Club of Baton Rouge by asking: "Where is Eddie?"

Rispone has made few public appearances since reaching the Nov. 16 head-to-head matchup against Edwards. He's skipped forums intended to let the two contenders define their differences.

Instead, Rispone has focused on closed-door meetings with donors and supporters. He has a Monday evening fundraiser scheduled with Vice President Mike Pence in Baton Rouge.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Edwards suggests Rispone is dodging public events because he doesn't want scrutiny of the limited agenda he's released.

Rispone has sought to nationalize the race, tying himself to President Donald Trump.